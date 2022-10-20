INDIA

UN flag to be flown alongside Tricolour on Oct 24

On the occasion of UN Day on October 24, the UN flag will be flown along side the Tricolour in several government establishments across the country.

However, the UN flag will not be flown in Raj Bhawans, Raj Niwases and buildings housing Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils, as well as high courts, said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,

The Ministry said that state governments and union territory administrations have been directed to issue instructions in the matter accordingly.

The UN flag can be displayed on either side of the Tricolour, the notification added.

UN Day marks the anniversary of the day in 1945 when the UN Charter entered into force.

