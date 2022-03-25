LIFESTYLE

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

The UN member states have adopted a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favour and 5 votes against, while 38 countries abstained on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The text strongly encourages the continued negotiations between all parties, and again urges the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine “through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means in accordance with international law.”

