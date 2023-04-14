UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has lauded Rwanda’s successful rebuilding from the 1994 genocide.

With strength and determination, the people of Rwanda have rebuilt their nation from the ashes of devastation, he told an event to commemorate the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda on Friday.

Through the establishment of the Gacaca Courts in 2001, Rwandans drew on traditional methods of dispute resolution to hold each other accountable. With a focus on restorative justice, they brought about reconciliation, elevated moderation over extremism and laid the foundation for sustained development, he noted as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“Today, the success of these endeavours is seen everywhere. It is seen in the gender parity in the lower house of parliament. It is seen in the vibrancy of Rwandan innovation, in the resilience of its economy, and in the strength of its health care system,” said Korosi.

Importantly, Rwanda has invested in its young people, opening opportunities for those under 20-years-old, who represent half of its dynamic population, he added.

“Rwandans have built a nation that looks toward a better future,” he said.

The 1994 genocide in Rwanda was not an accident. It stemmed from years of fomenting a racist ideology and waging a campaign aimed at the systematic destruction of a population, Korosi added.

“As it was carried out — the world was silent,” he said.

“To this unconscionable inaction — and in the spirit of Kwibuka — we must say, ‘never again’.”

“Let us not shy away from our responsibilities. Let us remain committed to upholding the rights of every individual and addressing the drivers of hate speech — online and offline. Let us stand firmly against any form of discrimination. And let us keep our focus on education,” he added.

“Given all that we see around us in 2023, this is our duty. And let us be sincere, this is our only choice,” said Korosi.

The International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda falls on April 7.

