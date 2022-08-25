WORLD

UN helps Pakistan, Afghanistan deal with heavy flooding

NewsWire
0
0

The UN is helping Pakistan and Afghanistan deal with recent heavy flooding that has caused heavy casualties and material damage, said a spokesman.

The UN team in Pakistan is boosting support to authorities in the most affected provinces of Balochistan and Sindh. To date, the UN team has mobilised $7 million to respond to the floods and has provided 1,100 metric tons of food rations, therapeutic feed and nutritional supplements, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Following a rapid assessment, a response plan is being finalized to coordinate the joint response and call for further resources, he told a daily press briefing.

In Afghanistan, heavy rains and flash floods over the past week have affected several provinces, affecting more than 8,200 families, said the spokesman.

Between August 16 and 21, flash floods killed 63 people and injured 115 others, including women and children. Nearly 3,400 homes are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed, he said.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners have deployed assessment teams to identify needs in the affected areas. The teams are providing life-saving assistance to people, including food, water and sanitation, tents, health care service, psychosocial support and other essential supplies, he said.

So far this year, 256 people have been killed by flash floods in Afghanistan, including 118 since August 1, he said.

20220825-071404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    35 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

    Biden supports Russia’s exclusion from G20

    S.Koreans vote for new President

    Researchers warn of ‘concerning degree’ of plastic pollution in Arctic