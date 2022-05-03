WORLD

UN highlights crucial role of Somali media as World Press Day marked

The United Nations top envoy in Somalia has emphasised the vital role that the country’s media play in Somali society and the need to ensure their ability to carry out their work safely and freely.

James Swan, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative said journalists in Somalia remain under physical threat in many areas and should be able to perform their work freely without fear or intimidation, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Somalia’s media are a key component for the growth of democracy, and they need to be able to go about their work free from threats, intimidation and harm so they can carry out their important work,” Swan said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, to mark the World Press Day.

According to the UN, one journalist has been killed and two others injured since May last year. The world body said some 64 journalists and media workers have been arrested while carrying out their work during the period.

The World Press Day which is celebrated on May 3 aims to celebrate and defend the fundamental principles of press freedom.

20220504-024802

