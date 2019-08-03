UN ‘highly concerned’ about abducted Libyan woman lawmaker

Tripoli, Aug 8 (IANS/AKI) The United Nations mission to Libya on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the “safety and security” of abducted lawmaker Siham Sergewa, saying the case has had a “chilling” impact on the work of female decision-makers in the war-wracked country.

UNSMIL said it was not reassured by the recent announcement by Libya’s authorities that an “unknown” terrorist group may have kidnapped Sergewa after infiltrating the eastern port city of Benghazi – where the MP was snatched from her home last month.

“The Mission is highly concerned about the safety and security of Ms. Sergewa and stresses that the relevant authorities are responsible for the safety and security of the people under their territorial control including in this case of prolonged enforced disappearance,” it said.

UNSMIL issued a fresh call to Libya’s authorities to rigorously probe Sergewa’s “brutal” abduction during a raid on her home, in which her husband and a relative were injured, on July 17.

Abductions of politicians and activists are a serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law, it said.

“This case has had a chilling impact on the work of women activists in Libya,” the mission underlined.

“UNSMIL stresses that silencing the voices of women in decision-making positions will not be tolerated and reiterates its strong commitment to support the crucial role Libyan women play in peacemaking and peacebuilding and their full participation and involvement in the country’s political life and decision-making.”

–IANS/AKI

vd