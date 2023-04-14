LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN holds interfaith moment of prayer for peace

The world body has held an interfaith moment of prayer for peace at a special time on the spiritual calendar, when Christians are celebrating Easter, Jews are marking Passover, Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan, and Sikhs are celebrating Baisakhi.

In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that peace is needed today more than ever, Xinhua news agency reported.

“War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gapping inequalities and political polarisation,” he noted.

“At a time of terrible divisions, we are here today in common cause. We gather at a unique moment, on the last Friday of Ramadan, as Christians celebrate Easter, Jews mark the end of Passover, and Sikhs enjoy the festival of Vaisakhi. Even the calendar is sending a message of unity — to unite for people, unite for our planet, and unite for peace,” said Guterres.

“Today, at this blessed moment of renewal across faiths, let us lift our hearts and voices for peace — our guiding star and our most precious goal. Let us hold firm to the common faith that unites the human family. Let us come together as communities and countries. Let us pray for peace,” he added.

Guterres’ remarks were followed by prayers for peace from faith leaders of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Sikhism.

The event was held in front of The Knotted Gun sculpture at the Visitors’ Plaza, probably the best-known symbol of peace on UN premises.

