UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths has called for access and funding for the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Yemen.

Humanitarians continue to face chronic access impediments, primarily in areas controlled by the Houthi de-facto authorities. In particular, the ongoing restrictions on the movement of Yemeni female aid workers have severely disrupted the ability of aid agencies to operate and to reach those in need, particularly women and girls, said Griffiths on Wednesday in a briefing to the Security Council.

His statement was delivered on his behalf by Edem Wosornu, the director of Operations and Advocacy at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Obstacles to the world body’s ability to independently conduct assessments of humanitarian needs and contract services have caused prolonged delays and risk jeopardising the quality of the response, said the statement.

“This comes on top of ongoing bureaucratic and administrative constraints, which have slowed and hampered our operations both in Houthi- and government-controlled areas.”

Another factor limiting the world body’s ability to reach Yemenis in need is funding, the statement added.

“Five months into the year and despite the generosity of many donors, around 80 per cent of the Yemen humanitarian appeal remains unfunded. This shortfall is increasingly threatening our ability to provide life-saving and livelihood assistance.”

Certain elements of the Yemen humanitarian appeal are being hit particularly hard. Support for migrants and refugees, for example, has received very limited support so far in 2023 although the needs of these communities are severe, it said.

So far this year, aid agencies, in collaboration with hundreds of international non-governmental organisations and local Yemeni organisations, have reached more than 11 million people in Yemen each month with humanitarian assistance, it added.

The statement called for efforts to end the conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

Now is the time for the parties, with the full support of the international community, to drive resolutely toward peace and an end to this conflict, it said.

“Meanwhile, the humanitarian community will continue to deliver aid to as many people in need as our resources and access allow. At the same time, we will also continue driving for progress on the economy, including through scaling up mine action and support for displacement-affected communities,” it added.

