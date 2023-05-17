LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN, humanitarian partners seek $3 bn for Sudan crisis-related relief

NewsWire
0
0

The UN and its humanitarian partners seek $3 billion in relief for victims of the Sudan crisis, a UN spokesman said.

The aid sought is for the millions of people needing help in Sudan and the thousands of people who fled to neighbouring countries, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday.

“The humanitarian response plan for Sudan has been revised and requires $2.56 billion, that’s an increase from $800 million from just a few months ago, to help 18 million people until the end of this year, making it the largest appeal ever for Sudan,” Dujarric added.

In addition, the Sudan regional refugee response plan seeks $470.4 million to support refugees, returnees and host communities in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, he said.

The world body is working to increase life-saving assistance for millions of people in need in Sudan, the spokesman added.

According to Dujarric, the World Food Programme (WFP) has reached more than 2,00,000 people with over 5,500 ton of food. The distributions underway in Al Jazirah, Gedaref, Kassala, White Nile, east and north Darfur and Red Sea states include nutrition support, Xinhua news agency reported.

The WFP plans to expand operations into Blue Nile, Central Darfur and Northern states this week, Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, four trucks from the UN Children’s Fund moved supplies from Soba to Al Jazirah, crossing conflict lines with health and nutrition supplies, including emergency health kits, he added.

20230518-042803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dilip Kumar no more, B-Town recalls memories

    Traditional Emirati Dishes in Abu Dhabi

    Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

    Cyclone Freddy death toll rises to 190 in Malawi