The UN Network on Migration has launched its first online platform to share “knowledge, expertise, good practices and initiatives” on migration-related issues, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The platform, named Migration Network Hub, aims to be a community tool for use by the UN member states, the IOM said in a statement on Thursday.

The tool was designed to encourage online discussions, and resource and publication-sharing and its users can attend webinars, the IOM said, adding that later this year, “governments will have access to migration-related services and support”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The launch of the hub is a milestone as it allows us to work better together, learn from each other’s experiences and exchange ideas on how to foster the implementation of the Compact at all levels,” said Antonio Vitorino, coordinator of the UN Network on Migration.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is an inter-governmental agreement prepared under the auspices of the UN.

The hub is expected to disseminate peer-reviewed information from different sources, such as reports by international organisations, academic articles and government statistics.

One of the key challenges this platform is supposed to address is the “proliferation of competing (and sometimes contradictory) information on migration”, the IOM said.

The UN Network on Migration was established in December 2018 to strengthen cooperation on migration, with the IOM playing a central role in the institution.

–IANS

ksk/