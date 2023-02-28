WORLD

UN mission in Mali to investigate recent raid

The UN mission in Mali condemned and vowed to investigate a recent raid where terrorists killed at least 12 civilians, a UN spokesman said.

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, condemned the attack by an armed terrorist group at the Kani-Bonzon village in the Bandiagara region, said Stephane Dujarric, the Chief Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday. The raiders killed the villagers, wounded three others and torched several buildings.

Dujarric added that the special representative of the Secretary-General and Head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, met with authorities and has taken the necessary steps to investigate the attack, in line with the mission’s mandate to promote and protect human rights.

The Spokesman said the meetings bolstered cooperation and reaffirmed the mission’s efforts to help stabilise the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Landlocked Mali, one of the poorest countries in the world, suffered jihadist raids and political turmoil in recent years.

20230228-165202

