LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN mission in Mali to investigate reports of mass civilian casualties: UN

NewsWire
0
0

The UN mission in Mali is investigating reports of civilians killed during clashes last week between government troops and militants, a UN spokesman said.

Published reports vary in the number of civilian deaths, but they do agree the number is in the hundreds. They said the army of Mali engaged with militants believed to be associated with the Islamic State or al-Qaeda, known to be in the area.

“Our peacekeeping colleagues are very concerned about these reports, and they are working to verify the facts and circumstances of the incident, including whether human rights violations and abuses were committed,” said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Haq told reporters at a regular briefing that a fact-finding mission would travel to the area where the fighting occurred, about 400 km northeast of the capital, Bamako, Xinhua news agency reported.

The mission itself, known as MINUSMA, said it is working with Malian authorities to carry out the inquiry.

20220405-054012

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paris Hilton makes ‘green’ with envy in new post

    Priyanka posts picture with hubby Nick Jonas: ‘My everything’

    Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 61, Jr NTR and colleagues wish actor

    Bagh Print from Madhya Pradesh makes it to Vogue Italia