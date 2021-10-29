A UN official on Friday called on the Sudanese security forces to respect the right of peaceful protest on the eve of expected demonstrations on Saturday.

“We call on the security forces to respect the right of peaceful protest and refrain from using violence,” Volker Perthes, Head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), said in a statement.

He urged the protesters to commit themselves to peacefulness and avoid violence, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN official vowed to exert all efforts toward a constructive and comprehensive dialogue among all parties to bring the peaceful process back on its track.

The Sudanese capital Khartoum is expected to witness demonstrations on Saturday against the recent measures adopted by the Army.

On October 25, the Sudanese Army took measures ending the partnership between the military and civilian coalition ruling during the transitional period in Sudan.

Meanwhile, General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country and dissolved the sovereign council and government.

The Forces of Freedom and Change alliance, the civilian component in the ruling coalition, accused Al-Burhan of carrying out a military coup.

Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on September 21, the disagreements between the military and civilian partners in the transitional government have continued to escalate.

