LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN, partners provide 900K Kenyans with safety nets to end hunger

NewsWire
0
0

The UN with the support of national and international partners has provided 900,000 Kenyans with food safety nets to tackle hunger that is affecting the East African nation, an official said.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya, Stephen Jackson told a forum in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, on Friday that the safety nets have been complemented with investments that have set up nerarly 2,000 village saving and loan associations enabling around 44,000 people to improve their savings and investment capacities, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Because of the climate emergency’s devastating impacts, without transformative change, Kenya’s food systems will fail to deliver food security, leading to further rise in people needing humanitarian assistance,” Jackson said during the launch of the Global Hunger Index Report.

Jackson observed that Kenya’s fragile food systems are highly vulnerable to the shocks of a climate emergency.

He revealed that an unprecedented four consecutive failed rainfall seasons, which is now entering the fifth, has led to the worst drought in 40 years, with suffering amplified by the global food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Kenya’s smallholder producers and agro-pastoral and pastoral communities are particularly affected as they depend on rain-fed agriculture and sufficient pastures for their livestock. They are also affected by fuel and fertiliser price shocks,” he added.

He said that urban populations in informal settlements across the country are at high risk of experiencing hunger especially due to increased living costs.

20230211-023803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shekhar Kapur has solution for Suez Canal stranded ship issue

    Chinna Jeeyar, Daaji, Keeravaani among Padama awardees from Telugu states

    Arjun Bijlani: Being fitness enthusiast is not just about looking good

    Demi Lovato ‘happy’ with reaction to her docu-series