LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN, partners provide life-saving aid to 13.5 mn people in Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

A UN spokesperson has said that the UN and humanitarian partners continue to provide life-saving assistance to people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

“Since February, aid workers have provided critical aid and protection services to some 13.5 million people across all regions of Ukraine,” Stephanie Tremblay, an associate spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Thursday at a regular briefing at the UN headquarters in New York.

The spokesperson added that more than 4.2 million people have received cash assistance over the past eight months and that markets are reopening, as the government works to restore banking services in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, where Ukraine has recently regained control, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Since the beginning of the war, we and our partners have provided health services to more than 8.6 million people,” Tremblay added.

Meanwhile, as infrastructure damage has made it increasingly difficult for communities to access clean water, the UN and its partners continue to provide water and hygiene assistance, having reached 5.7 million people so far.

20221111-065004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maserati Boomerang turns 50

    Children in conflict experiencing increase in grave violations: UNICEF

    Direct flights from Delhi to Shimla starts again

    Kourtney Kardashian has ‘a great boyfriend’ in Travis Barker