WORLD

UN pays tribute to 8 peacekeepers in Congo helicopter crash

NewsWire
0
0

UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO) paid a final tribute to the eight peacekeepers who died during a helicopter crash in northeastern Congo.

The helicopter crash took place on March 29, Xinhua news agency reported.

The memorial service took place this Saturday in Goma, capital of North Kivu province, in the presence of the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

“The remains of our departed peacekeepers are on their way back home. Once more we salute their courage and sacrifice in the service of peace,” said Khassim Diagne, the Deputy Special Representative for Protection and Security at MONUSCO.

The helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission in Tshanzu, near Goma, where there have been clashes between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group and the Congo military in recent days. All eight peacekeepers who were on board the helicopter died after the chopper crashed.

The Congo military on Tuesday said the UN helicopter was shot down by M23 rebels, which is yet to be confirmed by the UN.

20220403-040001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan

    American Red Cross warns of ‘severe’ blood shortage

    Balochistan: Deceived by Jinnah’s Pakistan and let down by Nehru’s India?

    Some parties insist on blaming Iran instead of pursuing “real diplomacy”:...