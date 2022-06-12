WORLD

UN peacekeepers call for protection from civilian attacks in Lebanon

NewsWire
0
0

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has urged the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UNIFIL forces, local news media reported.

There were “attacks, threats and acts of intimidation against UNIFIL peacekeepers who serve the cause of peace are a matter of grave concern,” UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said on Sunday.

His remarks came after a group of civilians on Saturday stopped a group of UNIFIL peacekeepers outside of the Lebanese southern village of Louaize, threatening to disarm them while they were on routine patrol.

Tenenti added that UNIFIL enjoys full freedom of movement and the right to patrol within its areas of operations under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that the mission’s “primary concern is maintaining stability in southern Lebanon in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces and with the support of residents in the area”.

20220613-032202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 60 including 12 US military personnel killed in Kabul blasts

    Tesla car on ‘Smart Summon’ crashes into $3.5mn private jet

    Action taken by UN should help cool situation in Ukraine: Chinese...

    Trump hints at 2024 run, attacks Republicans