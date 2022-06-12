The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has urged the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UNIFIL forces, local news media reported.

There were “attacks, threats and acts of intimidation against UNIFIL peacekeepers who serve the cause of peace are a matter of grave concern,” UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said on Sunday.

His remarks came after a group of civilians on Saturday stopped a group of UNIFIL peacekeepers outside of the Lebanese southern village of Louaize, threatening to disarm them while they were on routine patrol.

Tenenti added that UNIFIL enjoys full freedom of movement and the right to patrol within its areas of operations under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that the mission’s “primary concern is maintaining stability in southern Lebanon in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces and with the support of residents in the area”.

