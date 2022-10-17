WORLD

UN peacekeepers, Lebanese army conduct joint live-fire exercises

NewsWire
0
0

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said that its peacekeepers carried out joint live-fire exercises with the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Lebanon.

This was the second such exercises in 2022 the two forces have conducted south of the UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura city, according to a statement by the UN mission.

The five-day intense exercises strengthened their equipment use, skills, and camaraderie, the statement said on Monday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Such joint exercises are carried out yearly in line with the Security Council Resolution 1701 adopted in 2006 to reinforce the role of the UNIFIL, according to the statement.

The UNIFIL currently has more than 10,000 military personnel from 46 countries, including the Maritime Task Force, the only naval force in UN peace operations, and nearly 900 civilian national and international staff.

20221018-032201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S. Korean FM meets Swedish parliamentary speaker

    Rishabh Pant’s Gabba exploits played a huge role in CA clinching...

    Biden to nominate Nicholas Burns as Ambassador to China

    Windows in apartment blocks in Kharkiv shaking due to constant blasts