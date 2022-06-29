An official of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said the UN peacekeeping forces have adopted strict measures to protect its data.

“UNIFIL and the United Nations take cybersecurity very seriously and they adopt strict measures to protect their data,” said Candice Ardell, Deputy Director of UNIFIL Media Office, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

The UN official’s remarks came after Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Iran and the Lebanese-based Hezbollah group recently launched a cyberattack against UNIFIL, trying to get information about its activities in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ardell added that the mission “is aware of the media reports that conveyed statements of the Israeli Defence Minister today, but we did not receive any direct information about the alleged incident”.

Gantz on Wednesday said that “Iranian security institutions in cooperation with Hezbollah” have attempted to “disrupt UNIFIL operations”.

“They launched a cyber operation with the aim of stealing materials about UNIFIL activities and deployment in the area, for Hezbollah’s use,” he added.

20220630-043205