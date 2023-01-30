The world body is ready to offer assistance to Iran after the country was hit by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake on Saturday evening, said a UN spokesman.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has requested UN assistance, and the world body stands ready to support the response, said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday.

“We extend our condolences to the government of Iran and to the affected families,” the Spokesman added.

After the earthquake, relief operations and damage assessments are underway, and the Iranian Red Crescent Society has mobilised emergency teams and relief items, he said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

20230131-044201