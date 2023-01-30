LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN ready to offer assistance after Iran quake: Spokesman

NewsWire
0
0

The world body is ready to offer assistance to Iran after the country was hit by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake on Saturday evening, said a UN spokesman.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has requested UN assistance, and the world body stands ready to support the response, said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday.

“We extend our condolences to the government of Iran and to the affected families,” the Spokesman added.

After the earthquake, relief operations and damage assessments are underway, and the Iranian Red Crescent Society has mobilised emergency teams and relief items, he said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

20230131-044201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Summer beckons kids back to camps

    K’taka: Headmaster chased, beaten with brooms for sexual harassment, suspended

    Royal Rumble: Harry says Camilla is ‘dangerous’, calls her a ‘villain’...

    Twin Tower project manager breaks down Aug 28 doomsday plan