The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has appealed for sustained international support to vulnerable Lebanese and refugees in the crisis-stricken country.

“Now, more than ever, we must not decrease the support that is provided to Lebanon, both to support Lebanese in need and the hundreds of thousands of refugees that they have generously hosted for so many years,” Grandi, who was finishing a three-day visit to Lebanon, was quoted by a UN statement as saying on Saturday.

He pledged to continue working towards finding long-term solutions for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and in the region, said the statement, adding these solutions include resettlement of refugees to third countries and the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees to Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN body and its partners are also working with the Syrian government, host countries and other stakeholders to address refugees’ concerns about safety and security, livelihoods and housing once they return, it added.

Lebanon is hosting the largest number of refugees per capita, with a government estimate of 2 million Syrian refugees currently living in the country.

20221204-095204