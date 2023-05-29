The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi visited the border crossing between Egypt and Sudan and checked relief efforts being provided to the thousands of people who have fled the conflict in Sudan.

During the visit on Sunday, Grandi thanked the Egyptian government for having received thousands of Sudanese and other people fleeing the “terrible violence” in Khartoum, Xinhua news agency reported.

Armed clashes have been going on between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 15, leaving at least 866 civilians dead and 3,721 others wounded, according to data released by the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate on Sunday.

“My first point is an appeal to the military people that are fighting each other in Sudan. Please stop,” said the UN refugee agency chief.

“If you care for your own people, please stop, because your own people are suffering,” he added.

Grandi was accompanied by the governor of Egypt’s southern province of Aswan during his tour at the border crossing.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that the country has received so far 150,000 Sudanese citizens fleeing the ongoing conflict, besides already hosting five million Sudanese.

Sisi called on relief agencies and donor states to provide the necessary support to Sudan’s neighbouring countries to be able to continue their role in hosting Sudanese evacuees.

The UNHCR chief arrived in Egypt on Saturday on a three-day visit, during which he is scheduled to meet with al-Sisi and the Cairo-based Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

