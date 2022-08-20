The UN has released $5 million to Haiti for humanitarian needs caused by weeks of deadly gang violence, a UN spokesman said.

Martin Griffiths, the UN chief relief coordinator, allocated the money from the Central Emergency Response Fund, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Friday.

“Since July, hundreds of people have been killed in clashes between gangs in Haiti’s Cite Soleil,” Haq added.

“Many others have been trapped in the fighting, cutting off their access to drinking water, food and healthcare.”

He said the high level of insecurity is compromising humanitarians’ access to impacted people, for food or cash distributions, as well as access to essential services such as health and education for at least 1 to 1.5 million people trapped in gang-controlled neighbourhoods.

The spokesman added that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which Griffiths heads, estimates that nearly 280,000 people are affected, Xinhua news agency reported.

Haq also said that the UN Children’s Fund and the World Food Programme have provided food, drinking water, healthcare and education support to more than 100,000 people.

He added that the 2022 Haiti Humanitarian Response Plan seeks $373 million but is only 14 per cent funded.

