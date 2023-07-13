INDIA

UN rights body condemns any manifestation of religious hatred

NewsWire
0
0

The UNHRC has adopted a resolution in which it condemned and strongly rejected any advocacy and manifestation of religious hatred.

This is also in response to the recent public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Holy Quran, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The resolution underscores the need for holding those responsible to account in a manner consistent with obligations of states arising from international human rights law, and calls upon states to adopt national laws, policies and law enforcement frameworks that address, prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence, and to take immediate steps to ensure accountability.

The resolution urges the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and all relevant special procedures of the Human Rights Council, and treaty bodies within their respective mandates, to speak out against advocacy of religious hatred and to formulate recommendations on addressing this phenomenon.

In addition, the resolution requests the UN High Commissioner to present at the next Human Rights Council session an oral update on the various drivers, root causes and human rights impact of religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence, highlighting gaps in existing national, legal, policy and law enforcement frameworks.

It also requests the UN rights body to hold an interactive dialogue in this regard, as well as to organise an interactive panel discussion of experts in the near future to identify the drivers, root causes and human rights impact of desecration of sacred books and places of worship as well as religious symbols as a manifestation of religious hatred, which could constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.

After an urgent debate on Tuesday about the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by the recurrent desecration of the Holy Quran in some European and other countries, the UNHRC on Wednesday adopted the resolution by a vote of 28 in favour, 12 against and seven abstentions.

2023071238293

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha tragedy: Special train carrying stranded passengers to reach Chennai on...

    Rahul asks UDF to launch intense poll campaign in Kerala

    S.African President wins bid to interdict prosecution against him by predecessor

    40K foreign tourists visit Myanmar’s Shwedagon Pagoda in H1