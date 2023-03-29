The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the “continued heinous terrorist attacks” targeting civilians in Afghanistan, including an attack near the Afghan Foreign Ministry on Monday that left at least six people killed and several wounded.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world.

The council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable, and bring them to justice.

They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

The council members also reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means “threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.”

