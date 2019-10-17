UN Security Council condemns mosque attack in Afghanistan

United Nations, Oct 22 (IANS) The UN Security Council has strongly condemned Friday’s terrorist attack inside a mosque in Afghanistan.

According to Xinhua news agency, the members of the Security Council on Monday reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, said a Security Council press statement.

The members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all countries to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

More than 60 civilians were killed and nearly 60 civilians were injured in Friday’s blast that took place inside a mosque in the Haska Mena district in Nangarhar Province, said the statement.

–IANS

sdr/