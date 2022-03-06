WORLD

UN Security Council condemns mosque attack in Pakistan

By NewsWire
The United Nations Security Council on Sunday condemned Friday’s terrorist attack inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan that killed dozens of people.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council “condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at the Koocha Risaldar Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Friday, March 4, 2022”.

The council members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims’ families and to the government of Pakistan and wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism to justice and urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They reiterated that acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, and reaffirmed the need for all states to combat threats to international peace and security caused by terrorism.

The suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers left 63 people dead and about 200 others injured.

