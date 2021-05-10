The Security Council on Monday strongly condemned Saturday’s “atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack” in the Afghan capital of Kabul, in which at least 50 people were killed, many of them schoolgirls.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Afghanistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, said the council in a press statement, Xinhua reported.

The council members expressed their deep concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties. They stressed the importance of sustained efforts to end violence and protect civilians.

They reaffirmed the right to education and education’s contribution to the achievement of peace and security, and expressed grave concern about the significant number of attacks on schools and education facilities in Afghanistan in recent months, as well as the significant implications of such attacks on the safety of students and their ability to enjoy their right to education.

The council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and stressed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the Afghan government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

–IANS

