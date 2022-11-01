WORLD

UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Somali capital

NewsWire
0
0

The UN Security Council has condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the recent terrorist attack in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Somalia, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Twin car bomb explosions targeting Somalia’s Education Ministry building on Saturday killed at least 100 people and injured more than 300 others, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

20221102-022002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022: Lawn bowls, TT gold light up the day for...

    UN humanitarian chief warns of surge in Covid cases in Syria

    Chile to allow entry of fully vaccinated foreigners from Oct 1

    Europe turning a new page between 2021 and 2022