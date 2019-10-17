UN Security Council delegation visits South Sudan

United Nations, Oct 22 (IANS) A Security Council delegation has just wrapped up a visit to South Sudan to support the peace process there, which is at a critical stage just three weeks before the deadline for the formation of a transitional government.

The visit to Juba is part of a Security Council mission to Africa, led by South Africa and the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.

Security Council members met with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, the leader of the opposition, Riek Machar, and other signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday.

Council members also met with women’s groups and various civil society representatives in the country, he told a daily press briefing.

After South Sudan, the UN Security Council will continue its Africa mission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where council members will attend an annual joint consultative meeting with the African Union Peace and Security Council.

–IANS

sdr/