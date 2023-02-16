The UN Security Council adopted a resolution to renew Yemen sanctions measures of asset freeze and travel ban until November 15, 2023.

Resolution 2675, unanimously adopted by the 15-member council, said that the situation in Yemen continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council reaffirmed in the resolution “its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen”.

The council also decided to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts tasked to assist in the implementation of the sanctions regime until December 15, 2023, and requested the Panel of Experts to provide a final report to the Security Council no later than October 15, 2023.

