LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN Security Council hails signing of political framework deal in Sudan

NewsWire
0
0

The UN Security Council has welcomed the signing of a framework deal in Sudan to end political stalemate, and called on key political forces in the country to join the political process.

Sudan’s military and civilian leaders on Monday signed a political framework agreement to end the political impasse and institute a two-year transitional civilian authority.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the 15-member Security Council welcomed the signing of the deal, calling it “an essential step” towards the forming of a civilian-led government and defining constitutional arrangements to guide Sudan through a transitional period culminating in elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council members “stressed the importance of establishing a conducive environment for resolving outstanding issues through a peaceful and inclusive dialogue,” the statement said.

They also underscored the need for continued confidence-building measures and strongly encouraged key political forces that have not yet signed the agreement to join the political process, and emphasised the importance of providing them with further opportunities to do so, it added.

The council members encouraged the parties to start work without delay on the second phase of the process, including to address critical issues envisaged by the signatories to the framework agreement that foster peace and security in Sudan, said the statement.

They emphasised that a concerted effort to finalise negotiations and reach agreement on the formation of a civilian-led transitional government “was essential to address Sudan’s urgent humanitarian and economic challenges,” the statement added.

20221209-043402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kareena on Karisma’s birthday: Chinese food tastes better when we eat...

    ‘It is the trust minorities have reposed upon the majority’: Justice...

    The glamorous St. Regis Brand will be coming to Goa

    Consumer shift towards organic – the driving forces