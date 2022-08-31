WORLD

UN Security Council renews Mali sanctions

The UN Security Council has renewed the travel ban and asset freeze imposed on individuals and entities obstructing implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, until August 31, 2023.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2649, the 15-member Council also extended until September 30, 2023, the mandate of the Panel of Experts monitoring implementation of the sanctions, as well as the request encouraging the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali to assist the panel, Xinhua news agency report.

“The situation in Mali continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security in the region,” the Council said on Tuesday in the resolution.

The Council requested the Panel of Experts to provide a midterm report no later than February 28, 2023, a final report no later than August 15, 2023, and periodic updates in between.

