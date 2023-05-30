The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to renew for a year, till May 31, 2024, arms embargo measures against South Sudan as well as targeted sanctions of travel ban and asset freeze against individuals and entities.

Resolution 2683, which was adopted with 10 votes in favor and five abstentions, also decides to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which assists the work of the South Sudan Sanctions Committee, until July 1, 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.

It requests the UN Secretary-General, in close consultation with the UN Mission in South Sudan and the Panel of Experts, to conduct, no later than April 15, 2024, an assessment of progress achieved on the key benchmarks set out in Resolution 2577 adopted in 2021. It also requests the South Sudanese authorities to report, by the same date, to the Sanctions Committee on the progress achieved in this regard.

China, Gabon, Ghana, Mozambique and Russia abstained from voting.

In his explanation remarks, Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, pointed out that sanctions against South Sudan have been subject to much controversy.

“For quite some time, the sanctions imposed by the Security Council have seriously hampered South Sudan’s implementation of the revitalised agreement and its efforts to enhance security capabilities, develop economic and trade ties, and humanitarian operations,” he said.

20230531-043804