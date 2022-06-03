The UN Security Council has urged all domestic armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to lay down their arms.

“The Security Council urges all domestic armed groups to immediately cease all forms of violence, permanently disband and lay down their arms, and participate in the Demobilization, Disarmament, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program,” according to a president statement of the council.

“The Security Council calls all armed groups operating in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo to participate unconditionally in the inter-Democratic Republic of the Congo dialogue initiated by His Excellency President Felix Tshisekedi and His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta,” the statement was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The council welcomed “the recent positive political developments” in the DRC and the region and the convening of the second Regional Heads of State Conclave on the Democratic Republic of Congo in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 21.

According to the statement, the council expressed concern over the increase of armed group activity in the eastern provinces of the DRC and reiterates its condemnation of all armed groups operating in the country.

The council further urged all foreign armed groups in the DRC “to disarm and return unconditionally and immediately to their respective countries of origin.”

On other issues, the council encouraged continued consideration of the needs and experiences of women and youth as well as the protection of children’s rights as an integral part of those processes.

“The Security Council reaffirms its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” it said.

