LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN Security Council voices support for peace efforts in Yemen

NewsWire
0
0

The UN Security Council has expressed strong support for efforts to secure a comprehensive cease-fire and inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni political talks, under the auspices of the UN special envoy for Yemen based on the agreed references and consistent with the relevant Security Council resolutions.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the council members welcomed the recent agreement between the government of Yemen and the Houthis in Geneva, which provided for the release of hundreds of conflict-related detainees. They looked forward to the implementation of this agreement during the holy month of Ramzan and encouraged continued dialogue and progress on confidence-building measures to work toward a political settlement and ultimately ease the suffering of Yemenis.

The council members strongly condemned the recent Houthi escalations and urged them to refrain from provocation and prioritise the Yemeni people. They encouraged the parties to engage constructively in efforts to resolve the conflict through peaceful means and to protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council members also expressed support for UN efforts to prevent a catastrophic spill from the Safer oil tanker and called on donors to contribute the remaining $34 million needed to undertake the emergency operation. They reiterated the importance of timely implementation of the project in order to prevent an economic, environmental and humanitarian disaster in the Red Sea and beyond.

20230405-013604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jennifer Lopez was filled with anxiety during lockdown

    Hoshiarpur Literature Festival to be held on March 4

    Childless couple to organise pet dogs’ marriage

    Nominations for Padma Awards 2023 open till Sep 15: MHA