WORLD

UN seeks clarity over Taliban ban on UN female staff

NewsWire
0
0

The United Nations is seeking clarity after the Afghan Taliban banned female national staff of the United Nations from working in the country, said a UN spokesman.

“Our colleagues on the ground at the UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, received word of an order by the de-facto authorities that bans female national staff members of the United Nations from working,” said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday.

The United Nations is still looking into how this development would affect its operations in Afghanistan and expects to have more meetings with the Taliban in Kabul on Wednesday, “in which we are trying to seek some clarity,” he added.

For the Secretary-General, any such ban would be unacceptable and inconceivable. This is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organisations to reach those most in need, Dujarric told reporters.

“It goes without saying, but unfortunately, it does need saying, that female staff members are essential for the United Nations to deliver life-saving assistance,” he said.

Such orders violate the fundamental rights of women and infringe on the principle of non-discrimination, the Spokesman added.

He later provided the gender breakdown of the UN staff members in Afghanistan. The world body has about 3,900 staff in Afghanistan, nearly 3,300 of them are nationals. Of those, there are about 400 women nationals and 200 women internationals, Xinhua news agency reported.

Out of a population of about 40 million people in Afghanistan, the United Nations is trying to reach 23 million men, women and children with humanitarian aid, said Dujarric.

Given the society and the culture in Afghanistan, the world body needs women to deliver aid to women, he added.

“So, we’re staying in close contact and engaging the de-facto authorities.”

20230405-063005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022: Bowlers, Mandhana help India thrash Pakistan by eight wickets;...

    Iranian lawmaker says not optimistic about US removal of sanctions

    Bayern establishes nine-point lead in Bundesliga

    Adelaide International 2: Garcia advances to quarters with win over Siniakova