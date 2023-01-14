The United Nations will convene a water conference in March to unite the international community to take actions and address broad challenges surrounding water, a senior UN official has said.

The UN 2023 Water Conference, co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands, is scheduled to take place at UN the headquarters in New York for March 22 to 24, Li Junhua, UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, told a press briefing.

The conference is expected to bring together heads of state and government, ministers and other high-level representatives, as well as a wide range of stakeholders from different sectors, said Li, who acts as the secretary-general of the upcoming event, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conference will include opening and closing sessions, six plenary meetings and five interactive dialogues, addressing water issues in areas such as health, sustainable development and climate change.

Preparations for the conference are well underway, including on the concept papers that will inform the interactive dialogues, Li said.

The conference “aims to generate concrete actions and commitments to advance the Global Water Agenda and to secure transformative change in all levels,” he noted.

The main outcomes of the conference will be a summary of the conference proceedings and a water action agenda that will capture the ambitious new commitments from the member states and other stakeholders, Li said.

