UN urges emergency development measures in Lebanon amid crisis

Najat Rochdi, the UN resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, has urged Lebanese authorities to adopt emergency development measures amid the current humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, a statement by Lebanon’s Council of Ministers reported.

“The country needs emergency development that would put an end to the prolonged economic stagnation, and constitute a trigger for the growth of the country and its prosperity,” Rochdi said on Thursday.

His remarks came during a ceremony held by Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail to sign the United Nations Strategic Framework in Lebanon for 2022-2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rochdi added that emergency development measures require commitment from all parties and willingness by the government to implement reforms.

For his part, Mikati said Lebanon is proud of the permanent partnership with the United Nations which supports the country on all levels.

He also praised the UN’s emergency programs for their role in facing the main challenges in Lebanon.

“We extend our thanks and appreciation to Lebanon’s friends from donor countries for their support to achieve the sustainable development goals,” he added.

