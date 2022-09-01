The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has urged all Libyan parties to refrain from violence and actions that may undermine the north African country’s peace.

“Following recent armed clashes in Tripoli that resulted in civilian casualties and widespread damage to civilian facilities, UNSMIL underlines the importance of avoiding any actions or statements that undermine the fragile calm,” UNSMIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

UNSMIL called on the Libyan parties to resolve disputes through dialogue and reiterated that the current political impasse could only be resolved through inclusive national elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

The mission reminded all the parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including detention centres.

On Friday, violent clashes broke out in Tripoli between armed groups loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity and those loyal to the government appointed by the eastern-based House of Representatives, the parliament, which is trying to seize control of Tripoli.

The House of Representatives in March approved a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

However, the Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah refuses to hand over power, saying his government would continue working and only hand over office to an elected government.

Libya has been suffering political instability and chaos ever since late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s fall in 2011.

