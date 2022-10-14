WORLD

UN vows to step up efforts with Somalia on counter-terrorism

The UN has vowed to step up its partnership with Somalia on counter-terrorism.

The UN which joined the people and government of Somalia in remembering the victims and survivors of the deadly suicide bombing in the capital, Mogadishu in 2017 said on Friday that it will also help Somalia on its development path, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The UN stands firmly with all Somalis in their tireless efforts to end terrorism and to advance Somalia on its path to peace and stability,” James Swan, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

On October 14, 2017, two truck bombings killed at least 587 people and injured another 316 in Mogadishu.

“Time may have passed but the widespread pain caused by this horrific attack remains, and our thoughts go out to those people who lost family and friends as well as to those who were injured,” Swan added.

