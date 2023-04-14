HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

UN warns of outbreak of waterborne diseases in Somalia amid heavy rains

NewsWire
0
0

Flash and riverine floods caused by heavy rains in Somalia could exacerbate outbreak of waterborne diseases, the UN humanitarian agency warned.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday that the rains have come at a time when an outbreak of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea is reported, mainly in Jubaland State, southern Somalia, and South-West State.

OCHA, citing statistics from the Ministry of Health, said at least 4,000 suspected cholera cases and 17 associated deaths have been reported from 27 districts since January, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Local communities and authorities have stepped up response activities in affected areas,” the UN agency said in its latest update on flash floods.

It added that the flash floods have affected more than 1,75,000 people in Somalia since the beginning of the rainy season in mid-March, of whom 140,000 have been displaced.

The most affected areas are Bardhere district in Gedo region, southern Somalia and Baidoa district in Bay region, southwestern Somalia.

The Gu (rainy) season typically stretches from April to June.

“Should heavy rains continue in Somalia and in the Ethiopian highlands through the season, partners estimate that flash and riverine floods could affect up to 1.6 million people, with over 600,000 displaced,” OCHA warned.

It said most displacements would happen in hotspot areas along the Juba and Shabelle rivers, and parts of Bay and Banadir regions with localised flooding in Galmudug, Puntland and Somaliland.

OCHA said more than 21 people died due to flash floods in Bardhere district, Jubaland State, following heavy rains from March 21 to 24.

The heavy rains and flooding have come following five seasons of drought that has displaced more than 1.4 million Somalis and killed 3.8 million livestock since mid-2021, the UN agency said.

20230414-054804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Medical robot performs complex surgery at SGPIMS

    71 years on, photo archives highlight India’s medical aid in Korean...

    WHO to supply oxygen concentrators, hospital beds

    Scientific call: CDC chief overrules panel endorses Covid boosters for front-line...