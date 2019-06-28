UN welcomes US-North Korea dialogue announcement

United Nations, July 1 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement that the US and North Korea will resume working-level dialogue.

“The UN Secretary-General welcomes the meetings in Panmunjom involving the leaders of North Korea, South Korea and the US, particularly the announcement that the North Korea and the US will resume working-level dialogue,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General fully supports the continued efforts of the parties to establish new relations towards sustainable peace, security and complete and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

US President Donald Trump reportedly said on Sunday that teams from the US and North Korea would start meetings “over the next two or three weeks” for talks on Pyongyang’s nuclear program, but said he was in no rush for a deal.

Negotiators will “start a process and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said after a historic meeting with the North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in the demilitarised zone that divides North Korea and South Korea.

