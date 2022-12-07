INDIALIFESTYLE

Unable to afford transport, K’taka man carries wife’s body on shoulder

NewsWire
0
0

A heart-wrenching incident of a man carrying the body of his wife in a gunny bag on shoulder, as he was unable to afford transportation, has come to light in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Kalamma.

According to police, Kalamma and her husband Ravi had come to the Yelandur town a fortnight ago.

They eked out their living by collecting plastic articles near the forest department building. However, Kalamma got sick and died on Tuesday night.

As Ravi did not have money, he stacked the body in a gunny bag and carried it on his shoulder to bury near Suvarnavathi river near the town.

However, the police, who got suspicious, stopped him and came to know about the incident.

The police have recorded his statement and sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of Kalamma’s death.

Meanwhile, photos in connection with the incident have gone viral on social media and evoked sympathy for the husband.

20221207-163802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid din, RS passes Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

    Targeting Ahmed Patel aimed at ‘washing BJP’s sins’ of Gujarat riots:...

    Volume vault to lift consumer durables revenue 15-18%: CRISIL

    The Partisan Turk who is UN President (Opinion)