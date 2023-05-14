INDIALIFESTYLE

Unable to pay ambulance fare, man travels 200 km by bus with son’s body in bag in West Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

A man in West Bengal after being unable to pay high ambulance fare, was forced to carry his five-month old son’s body wrapped in a bag by bus from Siliguri (Darjelling district) to Kaliaganj (North Dinajpur district) travelling a total distance of around 200 kilometre.

The journey of ultimate Buzkashi of humanity started from Saturday night from the bus stand of Siliguri ended at Kaliaganj on Sunday afternoon, with the father himself narrating his pain-stricken journey with his son’s body.

As narrated by the lamenting father, Asim Debshrama, a resident of Dangipara village in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, his wife gave birth to twin sons.

On May 7, both the sons suffering from ailments were admitted to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital in North Dinajpur district.

Following no improvement in their health conditions, both were referred to the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) at Siliguri in Darjeeling district.

On May 10, as the condition of one of the two sons improved, he was discharged from the hospital and taken back by his mother and Asim’s wife to their ancestral residence at Kaliaganj.

However, as the condition of the second son continued to remain unstable, he remained admitted at the NBMCH, with his father Asim continuing to stay near him at the hospital premises.

On late Saturday evening, the ailing son died and the helpless father gave a desperate call to ambulance services for an ambulance to take his son’s body back to his residence at Kaliaganj. The government ambulance service provider, supposed to give a free service, denied playing the role of hearse carrier unless paid an amount of Rs 8,000.

The lamenting father, desperate to bring his son’s body back to his ancestral place, with the help of a local agent wrapped his five-month old son’s body in a bag, and boarded a Kaliganj-bound bus with that bag, from Siliguri.

On arrival at his home on Sunday, Asim broke down and narrated the entire incident to the local mediapersons.

20230515-031802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Home ministry will take big and tough decisions: Anurag Thakur on...

    O2 shortage: Overcome logistical hurdles to save lives, says Bombay HC...

    Birbhum shocker: NCW takes cognizance, asks DGP to take strict action

    Ajay celebrates b’day with special screening of ‘Bholaa’ for the underprivileged