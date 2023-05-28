INDIA

Unable to pay debt, farmer kills self in Kerala’s Wayanad

In a tragic incident, a farmer reeling under the pressure to pay loans taken from several banks, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tirunelli, Wayanad.

According to family members, the farmer, P.K. Thimappan(50) of Aramangalam in Tirunelli, Wayanad district, had a debt of Rs 10 lakh in various banks and he was being constantly tormented by various financial institutions and even loan sharks.

He was doing coffee and paddy plantation in his six acre farm. According to police, Thimappan committed suicide by hanging near his farm.

The Tirunelli police have arrived at the scene and the body will be transferred to the Mananthavady Government Hospital where his post-mortem will be conducted. His funeral will be held at his residence on Sunday night itself.

