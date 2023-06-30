Two teachers have been accused of torturing their 16-year-old girl student who ended her life by committing suicide, police said on Friday.

The deceased girl was a student of Millennium Public School and a resident of Parvathipura in Bengaluru Rural district.

Police said that girl was depressed after coming home from school on June 20. Her parents noticed this, but ignored it. The girl had food and later went to her room. When she didn’t come out of the room and did not respond, the parents broke open the door and saw her hanging from a ceiling fan.

Though she was rushed to the nursing home, the doctors could not save her, said the police.

According to the police, the parents recently got to know about the torture and harassment by two teachers, Nalina and Qamar Taj, through her friends. Both the teachers allegedly scolded the girl for silly reasons and humiliated her often.

The girl was asked to do 100 sit-ups in the classroom in front of the students days before her suicide. Nalini had scolded her in front of the class that she didn’t want to see her face and asked her to sit in the last bench. The day she committed suicide, Sara was called by both the teachers to a separate room and while coming back the students noticed that she was in tears.

Sara was also allegedly harassed by Hamin, the son of teacher Qamar Taj.

Hamin pestered her with a love proposal and forced her to enter into a relationship with him. He had told all his friends that he loves the girl and will marry her. He had also threatened that she would be taught a lesson if she refused his proposal.

The girl had told her friends that she didn’t want to live and wanted to die.

The parents have mentioned all the facts in the complaint, said the police.

After lodging the complaint, teacher Qamar Taj has disappeared. Hosakote police have registered the case and are preparing to question the accused teachers.

