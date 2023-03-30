BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Unacademy lays off 12% of workforce in its latest round of job cuts

NewsWire
0
0

Edtech major Unacademy has laid off 12 per cent of its workforce or over 350 employees in its latest round of job cuts.

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, announced the latest layoffs in a Slack message to employees, reports TechCrunch.

“We have taken every step in the right decision to make our core business profitable, yet it’s not enough. We have to go further, we have to go deeper,” Munjal was quoted as saying.

“Today’s reality is a contrast from two years ago where we saw unprecedented growth because of accelerated adoption of online learning. Today, the global economy is enduring a recession, funding is scare and running a profitable business is key. We have to adapt to these changes, build and operate in a much leaner manner so we can truly create value for our users and shareholders,” he added.

Moreover, in a message to employees, Munjal stated that he takes “complete responsibility for the way things have turned out”.

In November last year, Unacademy laid off 10 per cent of its workforce or nearly 350 employees, as funding winter deepens for the Indian startup ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Unacademy-run Relevel laid off 40 employees, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as it shifts its focus from the education business to “tests product” and a new app called NextLevel.

Meanwhile, another edtech major BYJU’s has laid off further 15 per cent of its employees from its engineering teams, as the company continues phased layoffs to remain growth-oriented in a global economic meltdown.

20230330-115604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance Games partners with Atari to expand their Free-to-Play

    Hundreds of IndiGo Airline passengers in jam due to flight delays

    Delhi HC stays guidelines that restrained eateries from levying service charges

    SC allows criminal proceedings against mining firm MD for illegal export