Unacademy roped in as title sponsor of Road Safety World Series

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) In what can be termed as a major boost to the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series, learning platform Unacademy has been signed in as the title sponsor of the T20 tournament.

The out-of-classroom education platform which is changing lives of students with their unique, innovative and effective ways of learning, through this partnership will aim to create awareness towards road safety in India.

With this new association, the series will now be called Unacademy Road Safety World Series.

The Road Safety World Series, is a five-nation T20 cricket tournament which will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa.

Some notable players who will feature in this series includes Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Hashim Amla, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more.

Former India captain, Padma Bhushan and the living legend, Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the Series.

