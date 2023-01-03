INDIA

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 56 lakhs recovered in Kolkata

NewsWire
0
0

Kolkata Police on Tuesday said that it recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 56 lakhs from two trading hubs in the city.

The cash was retrieved during search and seizure operations on Monday evening conducted by sleuths of the city police’s Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) and cops of a local police station.

“Following the operations at Rabindra Sarani and Mahatma Gandhi Road, Rs 56 lakhs worth of cash was seized and nine persons were arrested,” a city police official said.

ARS sleuths were tipped off by their sources that for the last few days, huge amounts of cash were entering the city through the Hawala route.

First the joint operations team raided a warehouse at Mahatma Gandhi Road and arrested one person there. An amount of Rs 15 lakhs was recovered from his possession.

Thereafter the joint operations team went to an office at Rabindra Sarani and recovered and arrested eight more persons. An amount of Rs 41 lakhs were seized from their possessions.

Cash recoveries in the city have become a common affair since July last year.

During this period, sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash worth around Rs 50 crore, along with huge gold items, from two residences of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of former state education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general, Partha Chatterjee.

Both are currently in judicial custody because of their alleged involvement in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam.

In September 2022, the sleuths of ED recovered huge cash from the residence of a local businessman in Garden Reach area following a raid in connection with E-Nuggets, a mobile gaming app scandal.

20230103-122602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp multi-device support starts rolling out to all users

    Composer Santhosh Narayanan launches Malayalam innings with period drama

    Heavy rain to lash K’taka for 3 more days, yellow alert...

    Rajasthan feels winter chill; 10 dists shiver below 10 degrees